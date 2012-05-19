PARIS May 19 Brief news from Ligue 1 ahead of
this Sunday's matches (all matches 1900 GMT):
* Lille want to give Eden Hazard the most beautiful farewell
they can as the Belgian will play his last home game with the
2011 champions before joining a Premier League side.
"We are going to celebrate him," coach Rudi Garcia told the
club website ahead of the game against mid-table Nancy.
"I am proud to have taken my part in his progress. I often
said he would be one of the European greatest. He's an
exceptional player who made history of the club."
Hazard, who scored 17 goals and set up 15 this season to
help his side secure their qualification for next season's
Champions League playoff, was named best Ligue 1 player for the
second year in a row.
He has said he will move to Manchester, without specifying
City or United, though media reports also linked him to Chelsea
on Saturday.
* Montpellier, who will be crowned champions if they get at
least a point at relegated Auxerre, have relied on a secret
ingredient to mount their title challenge - pizza.
"The secret of our success ? Pizza!," keeper Geoffrey
Jourdren told daily L'Equipe website on Friday (www.lequipe.fr).
"It is good for us because it helps keep a good atmosphere
in the squad," he added, explaining the players were having
pizza parties every Thursday.
Montpellier will clinch their first Ligue 1 title since the
club was created in 1974 if they do not lose at Auxerre or if
second-placed Paris St Germain, who are three points adrift, do
not win at Lorient.
* Manchester City's late surge to win the Premier League
title in the last seconds can inspire Paris St Germain, who have
a very slight chance to win the league, assistant coach Paul
Clement said.
"The Premier League outcome reminded us that soccer is all
about sudden twists," Clement, who joined PSG last January, told
L'Equipe.
"City's players wanted a great result, they made it. We need
to be in the same state of mind at Lorient."
"The players believe everything is still possible. They know
they would regret all their lives not to win at Lorient if
Montpellier lose at Auxerre in the same time."
PSG are without suspended winger Jeremy Menez for their last
game while France midfielder Blaise Matuidi is doubtful because
of a thigh injury.
* Fifth-placed Girondins Bordeaux, who occupy the Europa
League qualifying berth, will miss suspended playmaker Jussie
and injured winger Nicolas Maurice-Belay when they travel to
sixth-ranked St Etienne.
Bordeaux, who have won their last five league games, also
have defensive problems with centre back Henrique ruled out
through suspension and defenders Marc Planus and Benoit
Tremoulinas struggling with injuries.
Bordeaux lead the race for the Europa qualification on 58
points, one ahead of St Etienne and Rennes, who host
relegation-threatened Dijon. Toulouse, who entertain strugglers
Ajaccio, are two points behind.
* Striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, who has been struggling for
form, will captain Olympique Marseille at Sochaux after he laid
a successful bet with coach Didier Deschamps.
Gignac, who had been at odds with his coach and started only
five league games this season, was handed the armband after he
successfully bid for one of Deschamps' old France jerseys at an
charity auction.
(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by)