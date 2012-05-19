PARIS May 19 Brief news from Ligue 1 ahead of this Sunday's matches (all matches 1900 GMT):

* Lille want to give Eden Hazard the most beautiful farewell they can as the Belgian will play his last home game with the 2011 champions before joining a Premier League side.

"We are going to celebrate him," coach Rudi Garcia told the club website ahead of the game against mid-table Nancy.

"I am proud to have taken my part in his progress. I often said he would be one of the European greatest. He's an exceptional player who made history of the club."

Hazard, who scored 17 goals and set up 15 this season to help his side secure their qualification for next season's Champions League playoff, was named best Ligue 1 player for the second year in a row.

He has said he will move to Manchester, without specifying City or United, though media reports also linked him to Chelsea on Saturday.

* Montpellier, who will be crowned champions if they get at least a point at relegated Auxerre, have relied on a secret ingredient to mount their title challenge - pizza.

"The secret of our success ? Pizza!," keeper Geoffrey Jourdren told daily L'Equipe website on Friday (www.lequipe.fr).

"It is good for us because it helps keep a good atmosphere in the squad," he added, explaining the players were having pizza parties every Thursday.

Montpellier will clinch their first Ligue 1 title since the club was created in 1974 if they do not lose at Auxerre or if second-placed Paris St Germain, who are three points adrift, do not win at Lorient.

* Manchester City's late surge to win the Premier League title in the last seconds can inspire Paris St Germain, who have a very slight chance to win the league, assistant coach Paul Clement said.

"The Premier League outcome reminded us that soccer is all about sudden twists," Clement, who joined PSG last January, told L'Equipe.

"City's players wanted a great result, they made it. We need to be in the same state of mind at Lorient."

"The players believe everything is still possible. They know they would regret all their lives not to win at Lorient if Montpellier lose at Auxerre in the same time."

PSG are without suspended winger Jeremy Menez for their last game while France midfielder Blaise Matuidi is doubtful because of a thigh injury.

* Fifth-placed Girondins Bordeaux, who occupy the Europa League qualifying berth, will miss suspended playmaker Jussie and injured winger Nicolas Maurice-Belay when they travel to sixth-ranked St Etienne.

Bordeaux, who have won their last five league games, also have defensive problems with centre back Henrique ruled out through suspension and defenders Marc Planus and Benoit Tremoulinas struggling with injuries.

Bordeaux lead the race for the Europa qualification on 58 points, one ahead of St Etienne and Rennes, who host relegation-threatened Dijon. Toulouse, who entertain strugglers Ajaccio, are two points behind.

* Striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, who has been struggling for form, will captain Olympique Marseille at Sochaux after he laid a successful bet with coach Didier Deschamps.

Gignac, who had been at odds with his coach and started only five league games this season, was handed the armband after he successfully bid for one of Deschamps' old France jerseys at an charity auction.

(Writing by Gregory Blachier)