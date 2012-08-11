(Adds details)
PARIS Aug 11 Big-spending Paris St Germain
started what is widely expected to be a procession to the Ligue
1 title in shaky style on Saturday, needing new signing Zlatan
Ibrahimovic to dig them out of a hole and grab a 2-2 home draw
with Lorient.
Modest Lorient, long a bogey side for PSG, were 2-0 up at
halftime and were only pegged back by Ibrahimovic's late second
strike, from the penalty spot, on his French league debut.
PSG, also boasting expensive new signings Ezequiel Lavezzi
and Marco Verratti, were brought back down to earth with a bump
after five minutes when defender Maxwell diverted a left-wing
cross into his own net.
A shocked Parc des Princes could then hardly believe their
eyes when Jeremy Aliadiere ghosted through the entire PSG
defence after a quick break to easily score a second on the
stroke of halftime.
Alain Traore's well-placed free kick almost embarrassed PSG
further but for an expert save by Nicolas Douchez.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti, whose Qatari-backed team of highly
paid players were beaten to the title by unheralded Montpellier
last term, was open-mouthed in indignation at the break with the
PSG forwards showing no cohesion.
Former AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic hit the post and then
pulled one back midway through the second half with a trademark
goal of strength and flair before Jeremy Menez shot over when it
looked easier to score.
The equaliser finally came in the 90th minute after Gregory
Bourillon was sent off for a foul on Blaise Matuidi and
Ibrahimovic slammed in the spot kick.
Montpellier, with top scorer Olivier Giroud now at Arsenal,
drew 1-1 with Toulouse in the season opener on Friday.
DELIGHTFUL CURLER
Bordeaux, the 2009 champions who endured an insipid season
last term, started this one in good form with a 3-2 win at Evian
on Saturday with Poland midfielder Ludovic Obraniak opening the
scoring with a delightful curler.
Playmaker Yoann Gourcuff flopped for Olympique Lyon last
term but began the new campaign with a bang, netting after 15
minutes in a 1-0 win at 10-man Rennes.
Lille, champions two campaigns ago, began life without
Chelsea's new wing wonder Eden Hazard by claiming a 2-1 victory
at St Etienne where Benoit Pedretti scored the late winner.
There were contrasting starts for promoted duo Bastia and
Troyes with the former coming from behind to win 3-2 at Sochaux
but the latter losing 1-0 at home to Valenciennes.
AJ Ajaccio, who somehow stayed up last term after seeming
adrift, won 1-0 at Nice despite being reduced to 10 men for the
second half while Nancy beat Brest 1-0 in eastern France thanks
to Yohan Mollo's added time winner.
Promoted Reims host Olympique Marseille on Sunday.
(Writing by Mark Meadows)