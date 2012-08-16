PARIS Aug 16 A scrappy draw in their home
opener has left massive French title favourites Paris St Germain
already feeling the pressure and a trip to AC Ajaccio on Sunday
is hardly the match they would have picked to ease the tension.
The Qatari-backed club have spent millions for a second
successive close season but this time have brought in truly top
names such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva as they try to
run away with Ligue 1.
Their resources dwarf even their biggest rivals Olympique
Marseille and Olympique Lyon but their supremacy was not
apparent last weekend when they went 2-0 behind at home to
modest Lorient only for an Ibrahimovic brace to spare their
blushes.
In contrast Ajaccio, backed by their fervent Corsican fans,
are on a high after winning 1-0 at Nice in their season opener
having clambered to safety last term when relegation seemed
almost a certainty.
PSG playmaker Javier Pastore, suspended against Lorient, is
likely to return to the lineup on Sunday (1900 GMT) and is fully
aware of what the huge investment at the club means in an
otherwise lower profile European league.
"Nowadays we are obliged to win all our matches," the
Argentine told the official club website.
"We didn't manage that in our first match but the start of a
season is always the most difficult. We need to be calmer, play
our game and go to Ajaccio to fight for the title from the
start."
Centre back Thiago Silva, bought from AC Milan along with
Ibrahimovic, is set for his debut having turned out for Brazil's
Olympic side last weekend.
Other standout games include 2009 champions Girondins
Bordeaux, who won 3-2 at Evian in their first game, entertaining
perennial European hopefuls Stade Rennes on Sunday (1500) when
Marseille take on Sochaux in Elie Baup's first home game in
charge.
The 2010 champions, who endured a dreadful season last term
which led to Didier Deschamps quitting for the France job, beat
promoted Reims 1-0 on the first weekend.
Lyon are also at home to new boys Troyes on Saturday (1500)
while champions Montpellier, who stunned PSG and most of
European football by taking the title last term, visit Lorient
(1800).
Lille, champions two seasons ago and still getting used to
life without new Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, welcome Nancy on
Friday (1845).
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)