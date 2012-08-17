PARIS Aug 17 Lille's stadium opening party fell
flat on Friday when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by
Nancy despite dominating the Ligue 1 tussle.
Former Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou scored four minutes
before halftime to earn a point for the triple French champions
after Djamel Bakar had put Nancy ahead against the run of play.
Nancy had Benjamin Moukandjo Bile sent off for a second
bookable offence in the 80th minute.
A capacity 50,000-crowd packed the new Grand Stade Lille
Metropole, the fourth home in the club's 68-year history, but
eventually left frustrated.
Lille, the 2011 double winners and third in Ligue 1 last
season, had almost all the possession in the first half but made
little of it.
Nancy went ahead from their first real attack when Bakar
curled a 25-metre shot past keeper Mickael Landreau after 33
minutes.
Ivory Coast international Kalou, who joined in the close
season after helping Chelsea to their Champions League final
triumph in May, headed the equaliser from Marvin Martin's cross.
That made up for an earlier miss when Kalou failed to hit
the target after being put clean through on goal.
The result left both teams with four points from their
opening two games.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)