PARIS Aug 18 Champions Montpellier were stunned
by two goals in added time as they lost 2-1 at Lorient but
Olympique Lyon made it two wins out of two by thrashing promoted
Troyes 4-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
Lorient's Alain Traore struck in the 91st minute and Jeremie
Aliadiere's cool finish deep into stoppage time sealed a special
win for the Britanny side, who almost beat title favourites
Paris St Germain last weekend before a late draw.
Montpellier's Argentine striker Emanuel Herrara, bought from
Chile's Union Espanola as a replacement for new Arsenal frontman
Olivier Giroud, had netted his first French league goal after 37
minutes following good work from John Utaka.
The south coast side, who stunned French football by beating
big-spending PSG to last term's title despite a modest budget,
drew last week's season opener 1-1 with Toulouse.
Lyon had started with a 1-0 win at Stade Rennes and followed
that up with a 4-1 home romp over Troyes, with tall striker
Bafetimbi Gomis scoring at the start and end of the second half
with a fierce header and a powerful finish.
The hosts had gone one down and missed a penalty before
rattling off four goals in the second half, including a superb
overhead kick by Brazil's Michel Bastos.
"We have started well. We did some interesting things with
the ball but there are still situations where we need to do
better and which we need to work on," coach Remi Garde told
reporters.
Late on Garde introduced new Serbian defender Milan Bisevac,
who joined from PSG in midweek in a deal which was meant to see
Anthony Reveillere go the other way only for the France
international to fail a medical and stay at Lyon.
The only downside for Garde's side, champions every season
from 2002 to 2008 before a lean spell, was an early knee injury
to playmaker Yoann Gourcuff.
In Saturday's other matches, Toulouse beat St Etienne 2-1 at
home, Stade Brest overcame Evian 1-0, Valenciennes drew 0-0 with
Nice and Bastia got past fellow promoted side Stade de Reims 2-1
in Corsica thanks to Brazilian Ilan's injury-time strike.
Lille, the 2011 champions, drew 1-1 at home with Nancy on
Friday.
PSG, with new signings Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva
set to miss out because they are not fully fit, visit AC Ajaccio
in Sunday's matches.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)