PARIS Aug 24 Brief news from Ligue 1 ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):

* Facing Olympique Marseille is the best opportunity to bounce back after a disappointing start, Montpellier midfielder Romain Pitau said ahead of their home game on Sunday (1500).

Champions Montpellier, who lost in stoppage time at Lorient last weekend, have only one point from their first two games while Marseille are on six, behind leaders Olympique Lyon on goal difference.

"We entertain Marseille, we know the stadium will be full, it's a kind of derby of the South. There is extra passion around these matches, so it's the good one to play," Pitau told a news conference.

"I've been here for three years and we've always praised our mental virtues. Now that it is a little tougher, we will really see if we are strong."

Montpellier will be without suspended midfielder Jamel Saihi, while Marco Estrada, who is back from suspension, could miss the tie because of a painful thigh.

* Marseille's forwards Andre Ayew, who is suffering from an ankle problem, and Mathieu Valbuena are doubtful for the trip.

"Ayew's ankle is still painful. He has only been running for three days," coach Elie Baup told a news conference.

Marseille will also be without Spain full back Cesar Azpilicueta, who signed for Chelsea on Friday.

* Italy midfielder Thiago Motta is back from injury for Paris St Germain, who host Bordeaux on Sunday (1900) after drawing their first two games.

PSG will be without Argentina forward Ezequiel Lavezzi, who was banned for three games with one suspended after he was shown a red card at Ajaccio last weekend.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva, the two major signings of the summer, are doubtful because of minor physical issues.

* European hopefuls Saint Etienne, who are one of six teams without a point after two matches, are better than last year but still have to prove it, coach Christophe Galtier said.

"We are aware that we completely failed last week at Toulouse. Against Brest, we want to enjoy again what made us strong last year - attack and control the ball," Galtier told reporters before their home game on Sunday (1500).

"I fully trust this squad. We are better than last year but it needs to be demonstrated," added Galtier, whose team missed European qualification by one point last May. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alison Wildey)