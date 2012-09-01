PARIS, Sept 1 Tottenham Hotspur-bound Hugo
Lloris bid an emotional farewell as Olympique Lyon climbed
to the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-2 win over Valenciennes on
Saturday.
France goalkeeper Lloris, who joined Spurs on Friday, was
given a rousing reception by cheering fans as he came on the
Stade de Gerland pitch for one last time to thank the
supporters.
"I wanted to thank you for the four years. There are always
great fans supporting a great club and Lyon will always need
you," Lloris told a packed crowd after striker Lisandro Lopez
handed him a jersey bearing "Thanks Hugo" on the back.
Lyon top the table with 10 points from four games while
Valenciennes are third on seven.
Centreback Gil put the visitors ahead when he headed in a
corner kick on 12 minutes but seven-times French champions Lyon
hit back six minutes later.
Forward Michel Bastos fired the ball into an empty net after
goalkeeper Nicolas Penneteau blundered and Bafetimbi Gomis made
it 2-1 from the penalty spot three minutes later.
Lyon produced an action-packed first half but Alexandre
Lacazette was narrowly off target while Gomis shot off the post
after he ran through in the back of the defence.
The hosts extended their lead in the 66th minute thanks to
Clement Grenier's powerful shoot from 25 metres. Valenciennes
had their chances to grab a point but failed to level.
Defending champions Montpellier, languishing in 18th place
with one point, travel to bottom-placed Sochaux later on
Saturday.
Olympique Marseille can reclaim the top spot if they beat
Stade Rennes at home on Sunday.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Pritha Sarkar)