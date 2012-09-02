PARIS, Sept 2 Andre-Pierre Gignac fired Olympique Marseille back to the top of the Ligue 1 table on Sunday when he netted a splendid half-volley to help his side a 3-1 home win over Stade Rennes.

Marseille, who finished 10th last season, have made a perfect start with 12 points from four games, two ahead of second-placed Olympique Lyon.

The 2010 champions, whose fans granted new signing Joey Barton a warm welcome by displaying a huge English flag, went ahead in the 35th minute when full back Jeremy Morel shot past goalkeeper Benoit Costil after a fine collective move down the right.

Marseille were in control until Rennes, who had barely threatened their hosts for an hour, levelled when Julien Feret chested down from a cross to fire the ball home in the 57th minute.

But Gignac, who narrowly missed the target from close range three minutes after the equalizer, eventually gave his side an new edge when he half-volleyed in from 25 metres. Romain Danze's own-goal completed Marseille victory.

Gignac, who only scored one goal in Ligue 1 last season, secured Marseille's win at Montpellier last weekend.

Mahamane Traore's stoppage-time goal deprived 10-man Girondins Bordeaux of a home win, earning Nice a 1-1 draw.

Bordeaux, down to 10 men after Ludovic Sane was sent off on 63 minutes after he slapped striker Dario Cvitanich, struggled to create chances throughout until Henri Saivet's header gave them the lead in the 86th minute.

But Nice equalised six minutes later when Traore superbly lobbed goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso who was rooted on the penalty spot.

Unbeaten Bordeaux are fourth on eight points from four games. Nice are 17th on three.

Later, Paris St Germain will look for a first win as they travel at Lille (1900). (Editing by Ed Osmond)