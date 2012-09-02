(Adds late game)
By Gregory Blachier
PARIS, Sept 2 Andre-Pierre Gignac fired
Olympique Marseille to the top of the Ligue 1 table on Sunday,
helping his side to a 3-1 victory over Stade Rennes, while
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was in fine form as Paris St Germain claimed
a first league win of the season at Lille.
Marseille, who finished 10th last season, have made a
perfect start with 12 points from four games, two ahead of
second-placed Olympique Lyon.
The 2010 champions, whose fans greeted new signing Joey
Barton by displaying a huge English flag, went ahead in the 35th
minute when full back Jeremy Morel shot past goalkeeper Benoit
Costil after a fine move initiated by Gignac on the right.
Marseille were in control until Rennes, who had barely
threatened their hosts for an hour, levelled when Julien Feret
chested down from a cross to fire the ball home in the 57th
minute.
However, Gignac, who narrowly missed the target from close
range three minutes after the equalizer, eventually gave his
side an new edge when he superbly half-volleyed in from 25
metres. Romain Danze's own-goal completed Marseille victory.
Gignac, who only scored one goal in Ligue 1 last season,
secured Marseille's win at Montpellier last weekend.
At Lille, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in the first half
to bring his personal Paris St Germain tally to four goals from
three games.
The former AC Milan front man stroke after just 27 seconds
when he netted from close range after a lightning move down the
left side.
Lille, widely regarded as PSG's main rivals in the title
race this season, immediately upped the pressure, with their
hard work paying off when centre back Aurelien Chedjou headed
home on 12 minutes from a Dimitri Payet corner.
Ibrahimovic triggered a great one-two with playmaker Javier
Pastore in the 21st minute, to then run through on goal and shot
past keeper Mickael Landreau.
The Swede seemed in determined mood and made a point of
showing there was more to his game than scoring goals,
marshalling the team throughout the game, doing his share of
defensive tasks and shouting out advice.
His PSG team mates duly responded with their best
performance so far this season.
Lille had the better of the possession throughout the second
half, but were never able to truly test Salvatore Sirigu in the
visitors' goal, and now lie 11th in the table on five points.
Earlier, Mahamane Traore's stoppage-time goal deprived
10-man Girondins Bordeaux of a home win, earning Nice a 1-1
draw.
Bordeaux, a man down after Ludovic Sane was sent off on 63
minutes for slapping striker Dario Cvitanich, struggled to
create chances throughout until Henri Saivet's header gave them
the lead in the 86th minute.
But Nice equalised six minutes later when Traore superbly
lobbed goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso who was rooted on the penalty
spot.
Unbeaten Bordeaux are fourth on eight points from four
games. Nice are 17th on three.
(Editing by Matt Barker)