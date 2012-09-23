PARIS, Sept 23 Girondins Bordeaux drew for the fourth consecutive time in Ligue 1 on Sunday after a stoppage-time goal from substitute Chahir Belghazouani secured Ajaccio a point in a 2-2 draw.

Belghazouani chested the ball down to strike the last-gasp equaliser past goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso.

Bordeaux, who have not lost a league game since early April, are sixth on 10 points from six games, five behind leaders Olympique Marseille who host Evian Thonon Gaillard later (1500 GMT). Ajaccio climb up to 13th on six points.

Laborious Bordeaux did not create a single chance in the first half, three days after thrashing Club Bruges 4-0 in their Europa League group stage opener.

Centre back Henrique and forward Yoan Gouffran both headed home after the break to put hosts Bordeaux in front, but Ajaccio twice recovered thanks to Ricardo Faty and Belghazouani.

Marseille bid to match the best Ligue 1 start in more than 50 years as they seek a sixth consecutive success against Evian, while second-placed Olympique Lyon visit Lille (1900).

