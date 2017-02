PARIS, Sept 28 Lille coach Rudi Garcia was sent off late on as his side's miserable run of form continued with a 2-0 defeat at Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Julien Feret gave the home team the lead in the 64th minute and Romain Alessandrini made sure of victory 11 minutes later.

Garcia was given his marching orders for protesting against a decision by the referee.

Rennes moved up to 12th in the table with seven points from as many games. Lille, without a victory since their opening game of the season, are one place below them on the same points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)