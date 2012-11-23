PARIS Nov 23 Romain Hamouma's second-half goal sent St Etienne to the summit of Ligue 1 on Friday after a deserved 1-0 home win over Valenciennes.

In a game featuring the top two attacking teams in the French league, Les Verts were made to wait until the 73rd minute to break the deadlock, with Hamouma collecting a pass from Renaud Cohade to fire a cross shot past Nicolas Penneteau.

St Etienne have 25 points from 14 games and lead Olympique Lyon, who have two games in hand, on goal difference while Valenciennes stay sixth on 22 points.

Les Verts, who are on an 11-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, carved out the better first-half chances with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang denied by Penneteau before Brandao's header shaved the post.

The hosts kept on pressing in the second half and were rewarded when second-half substitute Hamouma coolly slotted home after Cohade had kept his composure in the box to set him up.

Hamouma came close to doubling the lead a few minutes later but his shot went just past Penneteau's post.

Valenciennes, who boast the best attack in the league with 27 goals, were kept scoreless for the first time in 10 games and were denied a possible penalty in the closing stages when it appeared that Francois Clerc had handled.

Lyon travel to Toulouse on Sunday (1600 GMT), while fourth-placed Paris St Germain, on 23 points, host Troyes on Saturday (1600) with top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning from a two-match suspension.

Third-placed Girondins Bordeaux travel to Montpellier on Sunday (1300). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)