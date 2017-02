PARIS Nov 25 Remy Cabella struck midway through the second half as champions Montpellier ended a run of three straight draws in Ligue 1 with a 1-0 home win against Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.

Midfielder Cabella collected a long pass from Romain Pitau before firing a low shot past Cedric Carrasso in the 68th minute to put Montpellier in 12th place with 17 points from 14 games.

Bordeaux came close in the first half but Nicolas Maurice-Belay wasted his chances as the Aquitaine side, who are fourth with 24 points from 14 games, missed out on an opportunity to claim top spot for at least a few hours.

Paris St Germain thrashed Troyes 4-0 on Saturday to go top on 26 points but they could be leapfrogged by Olympique Lyon, who visit Toulouse later on Sunday (1600 GMT). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)