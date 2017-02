PARIS Nov 28 Bafetimbi Gomis scored a hat-trick as Olympique Lyon demolished Olympique Marseille 4-1 to move two points clear at the top of Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

Gomis found the net for the visitors from the penalty spot after three minutes and converted his side's second effort on target in the 34th.

He added the fourth on 72 minutes, to take his personal tally to nine league goals, after Steed Malbranque had fired home with a superb volley three minutes into the second half.

Lyon have 28 points, two ahead of second-placed Paris St Germain and Marseille in third.

Loic Remy netted a consolation goal in the 77th, but Rod Fanni's dismissal for a bad tackle on Mahamadou Dabo with ten minutes remaining added to Marseille's woes. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Toby Davis)