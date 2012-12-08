PARIS Dec 8 Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 14th goal in 13 league appearances in a 4-0 home win against Evian Thonon Gaillard on Saturday to take Paris St Germain up to second in Ligue 1.

PSG, who qualified top of their group for the Champions League last 16 this week but were under fire having lost three from their previous five Ligue 1 matches, were set on their way by Sweden's Ibrahimovic after 28 minutes.

Ezequiel Lavezzi added the second three minutes later and Thiago Motta and Kevin Gameiro wrapped it up late on to put PSG on 29 points from 16 games, two points behind leaders Olympique Lyon, who travel to arch-rivals St Etienne on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side rounded off a great week with a terrific display at the Parc des Princes four days after beating Porto 2-1 in their Champions League Group A decider.

The midfielders showed speed and accuracy with Thiago Motta, back from a lengthy injury lay-off, in the role of the playmaker while Javier Pastore had a rare good day.

After spurning several chances Ibrahimovic got it right with nearly half an hour gone when Pastore's clever back heel to Christophe Jallet beat two Evian players and Ibrahimovic latched onto the Frenchman's cross to open the scoring.

Lavezzi then scored his first league goal, PSG's 3,000th in all competitions, with a low shot after Ibrahimovic had chested down a Jeremy Menez long-range pass into his path.

Ibrahimovic came close to his second goal of the night when his close-range effort from a Pastore cross smashed Bertrand Laquait's right-hand post in the second half.

Although PSG took their foot off the accelerator after halftime Motta netted the third six minutes from time from a Pastore cross.

His substitute Gameiro tapped in from Menez's cross less than 30 seconds after stepping onto the pitch in the 86th minute.

Later on Saturday champions Montpellier take on AC Ajaccio (1900 GMT). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher)