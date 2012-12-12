PARIS Dec 12 Michel Bastos rescued a point for Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Lyon as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 home draw against struggling Nancy on Wednesday.

The Brazilian winger, who earned his side a 1-0 win at neighbours St Etienne last weekend, fired home from just outside the box with six minutes to go to cancel out Jordan Loties' opener.

Lyon, who struggled to create clear-cut chances, stay top on 35 points from 17 games - three ahead of Paris St Germain after the capital side hammered Valenciennes 4-0 away on Tuesday. The two sides will clash at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Nancy moved up to 19th after a fifth draw in a row.

Third-placed Olympique Marseille, who have 29 points, visit lowly Bastia later on Wednesday (2000 GMT).

Alain Traore netted a spectacular strike a minute before the break to inspire Lorient to a 2-0 home victory over Sochaux, their third consecutive league win.

Lamine Kone scored a second goal eight minutes into the second half for the home side, who climbed up to fourth on 27 points.

Champions Montpellier moved up to 11th after they recovered from conceding an early goal to win 2-1 at Stade Brest. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)