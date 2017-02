Dec 14 Stade Rennes edged up to fourth in the Ligue 1 table after a regulation 2-0 win at home to Valenciennes on Friday.

Midfielder Julien Feret opened the scoring after five minutes when he converted Jonathan Pitroipa's pass and the winger netted the second himself midway through the second half when the excellent Feret returned the favour.

Eighth-placed Valenciennes, enjoying being in the top half of the table having been used to the lower reaches of Ligue 1 in recent years, had their share of possession but lacked a cutting edge.

Perennial European hopefuls Rennes have three more points than Valenciennes and lie six adrift of leaders Olympique Lyon who visit second-placed Paris St Germain on Sunday in France's big weekend clash. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez)