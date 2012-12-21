PARIS Dec 21 Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 18th goal of the season to inspire Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain to a comprehensive 3-0 victory at 10-man Stade Brest which lifted them three points clear at the top on Friday.

Goalkeeper Alexis Thebaux produced a sterling performance for the home team but could not stop Swede Ibrahimovic scoring from Christophe Jallet's cross in the 55th minute.

Substitute Kevin Gameiro make it 2-0 on 73 minutes and left back Bernard Mendy's stoppage-time own goal sealed PSG's comfortable win.

PSG have 38 points, three ahead of Olympique Lyon who host fifth-placed Nice on Saturday, and Olympique Marseille, who take on St Etienne on Sunday.

Brest, who had midfielder Abdoulwhaid Sissoko sent off for a dangerous tackle on Ezequiel Lavezzi in the 33rd minute, are 13th on 21 points. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Ed Osmond)