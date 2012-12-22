PARIS Dec 22 Nolan Roux scored twice and set up another as Lille hammered 10-man Montpellier 4-1 at home on Saturday, ending the French champions' winning run.

Roux scored a lucky opener in the 24th minute when his deflected effort looped over keeper Geoffrey Jourdren, and he set up Dimitri Payet for a superb curling strike just before halftime.

Montpellier, who had playmaker Younes Belhanda sent off in first-half stoppage time for a kick on Benoit Pedretti, collapsed after the break.

Roux chipped the ball over Jourdren to make it 3-0 in the 62nd and substitute Ryan Mendes wrapped it up 12 minutes later after the keeper had parried another Roux effort into his path.

Souleymane Camara netted a consolation goal eight minutes from time.

Lille climbed to fifth on 29 points in the table, nine points behind leaders Paris St Germain, who beat Stade Brest away 3-0 on Friday.

Montpellier, who were recovering from a poor start to the season and had won three games in a row before their trip to Lille, are 11th on 26 points.

Second-placed Olympique Lyon can go level on points with PSG if they beat Nice later on Sarturday, while Lorient, fourth on 30 points, take on lowly Stade Reims.

