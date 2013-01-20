PARIS Jan 20 Teenager Neal Maupay netted his second Ligue 1 goal as Nice climbed up to fourth in the standings with a 2-0 win at Lille on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Maupay, who was not even two when France won the World Cup on home soil and made his professional debut four months ago, latched onto a Romain Genevois cross in the 85th minute to seal the win eight minutes after Renato Civelli had opened the scoring.

Nice have 35 points from 21 games and trail leaders Olympique Lyon, who were held to a goalless stalemate by Evian Thonon Gaillard on Friday, by seven points.

Lille, who have had trouble adjusting to life without pacemaker Eden Hazard after the Belgian joined Chelsea during the close season and were jeered by their crowd, lie 10th on 30 points.

Earlier, Stade Rennes capped a remarkable week when goals by Romain Alessandrini and Mevlut Erding gave them a 2-0 win against Bastia and fifth place in the standings.

Rennes, who also reached the League Cup final earlier this week, have 35 points.

The game was played in Gueugnon after Bastia's Furiani stadium was suspended until further notice last month following crowd troubles.

Later on Sunday (2000 GMT), Paris St Germain travel to Girondins Bordeaux. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)