PARIS Jan 26 A blunder by goalkeeper Steve Mandanda cost title hopefuls Olympique Marseille two points as they conceded a last-gasp goal to draw 2-2 at Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

OM looked set for a deserved win after Jordan Ayew had given them a 2-1 lead in the 82nd minute, but Rennes equalised when Mandanda mishandled a routine cross from Abdoulaye Sane.

The ball bounced on to the near post and into the path of Romain Alessandrini who poked it home two minutes from time.

The result left Elie Baup's side in third place with 42 points from 22 matches, three points behind leaders Olympique Lyon.

Second-placed Paris St Germain will reclaim the lead if they avoid defeat against Lille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (2000 GMT).

At Rennes's Stade de la Route de Lorient, OM started well, with Andre-Pierre Gignac's volley on the turn going just wide in the 10th minute.

Alessandrini came close for the hosts a few minutes later when he saw his fierce angled shot go just over the bar.

OM, however, were sharper and a week after the Ayew brothers scored one each in a 3-2 win against Montpellier, they were at it again.

In the 37th minute, Andre launched a swift counter attack and played a one-two with Mathieu Valbuena who set him up with a delightful through ball for the Ghana striker to beat Benoit Costil with a low crossed shot.

Mandanda pulled off a great save to deny Mevlut Erding from close range early in the second half but there was nothing he could do when the unmarked Kevin Theophile Catherine headed into the top corner in the 58th minute as Rennes grabbed an equaliser.

Jordan Ayew gave the visitors the lead with eight minutes left when he latched on to a Morgan Amalfitano cross.

However, Rennes, who are fourth on 36 points, had some more in the tank and Sane's run left Jeremy Morel stranded and his cross from the right caused Mandanda's error.

Later on Saturday (1900), champions Montpellier take on strugglers Sochaux. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)