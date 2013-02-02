PARIS Feb 2 Stade Rennes' Axel Ngando came off the bench to make his Ligue 1 debut and almost instantly grabbed an equaliser in added time to secure a 2-2 draw at neighbours Lorient on Saturday.

The 19-year-old slipped the ball between goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte's legs a minute after taking the field as Rennes, who twice trailed, moved up to fourth with 37 points from 23 games.

Lorient climbed to seventh spot on 35.

"It's great. I try to give everything, even if I play only a few minutes. Tonight, it paid off," attacking midfielder Ngando told French TV channel Canal Plus.

"The most important thing is to claim one point. I think it will be important at the end of the season."

The visitors started aggressively and had the first clear-cut chance in the seventh minute but Lecomte parried away a powerful effort from Romain Alessandrini, who was called up for the first time by France coach Didier Deschamps this week.

Lorient then dominated possession and were rewarded when Yann Jouffre opened the scoring in the 31st minute after the Rennes defence failed to clear.

The visitors responded with Turkish striker Mevlut Erding failing to score in two one-on-one's with Lecomte. He eventually equalised nine minutes after the break when he ran past the home keeper to tap the ball into an empty net.

Both sides pushed hard for a second goal and Lorient thought they had secured victory with 10 minutes to go when Jeremie Aliadiere fired into the top corner from 20 metres to put them back in front before Ngando struck late on for the visitors.

Girondins Bordeaux can reclaim fourth spot later on Saturday if they beat 12th-placed visitors Valenciennes while St Etienne, who are a point behind Bordeaux, visit lowly Sochaux. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris)