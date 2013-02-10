PARIS Feb 10 Olympique Marseille conceded a penalty and finished with nine men as their poor Ligue 1 run of form continued on Sunday with a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Evian Thonon Gaillard.

Andre-Pierre Gignac put the visitors in front with a superb half-volley in the 50th minute but Yannick Sagbo levelled for the hosts from the penalty spot nine minutes later following right back Kassim Abdallah's dismissal for a foul on Saber Khlifa.

Marseille, who had Joey Barton dismissed when they lost at home to bottom club Nancy last weekend, were reduced to nine men after Jordan Ayew picked up two bookings in two minutes, seconds after replacing Mathieu Valbuena.

Marseille who stay third on 43 points from 24 games, eight adrift of leaders Paris St Germain who defeated Bastia 3-1 on Friday.

Olympique Lyon can close the gap with PSG to three points by beating 2011 champions Lille at home later on Sunday (2000 GMT).

Marseille, who occupy the third Champions League qualifying spot, are three points ahead of fourth-placed St Etienne. Stade Rennes can also move up to 40 points if they beat Toulouse.

Evian climbed to 17th on 23 points, level with 18th-placed Sochaux in the 20-club table. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)