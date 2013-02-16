PARIS Feb 16 A last-gasp goal from Rod Fanni earned Olympique Marseille a 1-0 home win over Valenciennes that lifted them to second in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Marseille struggled for inspiration until four minutes into stoppage time when full back Fanni latched on to a Jeremy Morel cross from the left and scored.

The Provence side have 46 points from 25 games, five behind Paris St Germain who travel to Sochaux on Sunday.

Marseille visit the Parc des Princes next week. Olympique Lyon, one point off second position, go to Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.

"When we play simply everything is possible," Fanni told the Canal Plus TV channel. "We did some good things and won because of our heart."

Andre-Pierre Gignac wasted a couple of chances for Marseille in the first half as Valenciennes were happy to sit back.

Gignac was set up by Mathieu Valbuena's through ball and keeper Nicolas Penneteau's ill-timed charge allowed the striker to lob him, only for his effort to go wide.

The French international then also fluffed a routine shot from close range.

Three minutes from time Fanni pounced on a Valbuena free kick and his effort shaved Penneteau's left post.

Valenciennes stayed 11th on 33 points.

Later on Saturday, champions Montpellier take on bottom club Nancy while Nice will move up to fourth if they beat Bastia away. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)