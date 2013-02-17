PARIS Feb 17 Clement Grenier scored a double as Olympique Lyon reclaimed second spot in Ligue 1 and revived their title hopes by hammering Girondins Bordeaux 4-0 away on Sunday.

Midfielder Grenier coolly slotted home early on and netted a second-half penalty as Remi Garde's side, now on 48 points from 25 games, leapfrogged Olympique Marseille and narrowed the gap with Paris St Germain to three points.

Gueida Fofana scored the second goal with a superb 25-metre strike twenty minutes into the second half and Alexandre Lacazette wrapped it up with a volley from just outside the box.

Bordeaux, who had conceded only 16 goals coming into the game, are ninth on 38 points.

PSG travel to strugglers Sochaux later on Sunday (2000 GMT). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher)