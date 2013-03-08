PARIS, March 8 St Etienne missed out on a chance to move up to third in Ligue 1 on Friday when they drew 2-2 at Stade Rennes after twice coming from behind thanks to goals from Yohan Mollo and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Les Verts stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 matches as they moved on to 48 points from 28 games, one point behind Olympique Marseille who travel to second-placed Olympique Lyon on Sunday.

St Etienne, in fourth, are six points behind leaders Paris St Germain who host Nancy on Saturday. Rennes are eighth on 42 points.

Romain Danze headed Rennes in front in the 44th minute but the teams went into the break level after Mollo scored in stoppage time.

Julien Feret put the home side ahead again six minutes into the second half only for Mollo to set up Aubameyang who netted from close range in the 65th, his 16th league goal of the season.

Only PSG's Swedish international striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with 22, has scored more league goals. (Writing by Alison Wildey in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)