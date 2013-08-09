PARIS Aug 9 A second-half goal by Maxwell salvaged a 1-1 draw for Paris St Germain at Montpellier as the capital side started the defence of their Ligue 1 title in disappointing fashion on Friday.

Fullback Maxwell's strike on the hour cancelled out Remy Cabella's early opener as the last two French champions shared the spoils in an entertaining season opener.

Montpellier finished with 10 men after Abdelhamid El Kaoutari was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 71st minute but PSG failed to capitalise even with Edinson Cavani, who joined for a French record 64-million euros from Napoli, added to the attack after coming off the bench a minute earlier.

Cabella put the hosts ahead after 10 minutes when Emanuel Herrera's shot was parried into his path by Salvatore Sirigu.

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic deflected a Javier Pastore cross towards Maxwell, who beat Geoffrey Jourdren from point-blank range to level in the 60th.

On Saturday, promoted Monaco, who spent about 150 million euros in the transfer market, travel to Girondins Bordeaux. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman)