Aug 23 Monaco dropped their first points of the season as the big-spending club were held to a goalless draw by visiting Toulouse in a French Ligue 1 game played behind closed doors on Friday.

Yannick Carrasco went close for the league leaders when his angled shot went just over in the 26th minute while expensive Colombia striker Radamel Falcao failed with a bicycle-kick attempt at goal at the start of the second half.

Monaco were ordered to play the game behind closed doors because of violent behaviour by fans during last season's Ligue 2 title celebrations.

Claudio Ranieri's men now have seven points from three games this season, one ahead of Olympique Lyonnais, Olympique Marseille and St Etienne.

On Saturday, Lyon host Stade Reims and Marseille travel to Valenciennes while St Etienne visit Lille on Sunday. (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Tony Jimenez)