PARIS, Sept 22 Radamel Falcao answered Zlatan Ibrahimovic's early opening goal for Paris St Germain with a quick equaliser for a 1-1 draw that kept Monaco top of Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic put the capital-based champions ahead after just five minutes by volleying home a Maxwell cross from the right.

Falcao cancelled it out 15 minutes later with his fifth goal of the season when he tapped home a Joao Moutinho cross as Monaco took advantage of Thiago Silva's 15th-minute substitution with what appeared to be a thigh strain.

The draw kept Monaco top of the table with 14 points from six games, two ahead of PSG in second and St Etienne in third.

The highly anticipated confrontation between two of the biggest spending sides in the summer did not prove as spectacular as PSG coach Laurent Blanc had promised.

Some big names failed to shine, especially PSG's record signing Edinson Cavani, who was forced to play deep on the right wing with Monaco's full backs providing a lot of support to their attacking players.

With the Uruguay striker overshadowed, though he could have given his side victory with a injury-time header, PSG had to rely on Ibrahimovic to try to convert their domination into a lead, but the Swede made as many bad choices as inspired moves.

While he came close to stunning the packed crowd with a splendid 35-metre half-volley midway through the first half, he wasted a counter-attack just before halftime after Marco Verratti had brilliantly put him through on goal.

Ibrahimovic was also denied a backheeled effort from close range by goalkeeper Danijel Subasic seven minutes into the second half.

Monaco had their chances too but it was PSG who were left frustrated after a late surge that saw Cavani twice miss the target. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Rex Gowar)