PARIS, Sept 25 Strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani combined to help labouring Paris St Germain win 1-0 at Valenciennes on Wednesday and lift the French champions to the top of Ligue 1.

Uruguayan Cavani scored in first-half stoppage time with a clinical finish after his Swedish team mate set him up following a 50-metre run with the ball.

It was the first pass between the two players, who were described as Europe's best attacking pairing by former sports director Leonardo when Cavani joined this year but they have struggled to gel so far.

Three days after producing one of their best performances of the season in a 1-1 home draw against Monaco, PSG were happy to claim the three points from a dull game in which they created no other clear-cut chance.

PSG have 15 points from seven games, one ahead of Monaco, who host Bastia in the day's late kickoff, and Olympique Marseille who beat St Etienne 2-1 on Tuesday.

