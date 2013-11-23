PARIS Nov 23 Zlatan Ibrahimovic put his World Cup anguish behind him by scoring one goal and setting up another as champions Paris St Germain won 3-0 at Stade Reims to stretch their Ligue 1 lead to seven points on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic, who featured in Sweden's World Cup playoff defeat by Portugal in midweek, put the seal on PSG's win with a 90th-minute strike after earlier goals by Lucas Moura and Jeremy Menez.

The capital club, unbeaten in 34 games in all competitions, now have 34 points from 14 matches. Second-placed Lille host Toulouse on Sunday.

Brazil forward Lucas opened the scoring after a fine one-two with Ibrahimovic, firing home a low cross-shot in the 24th minute.

PSG were then barely troubled by a toothless Reims, the last team to beat them in a league match on March 2.

Menez, handed a rare start as coach Laurent Blanc rested Edinson Cavani after the forward had played for Uruguay on Wednesday, made it 2-0 with a powerful shot on the hour.

Reims, sixth on 19 points, missed a penalty in the 68th minute when Grzegorz Krychowiak skied his effort over the bar.

Ibrahimovic, who netted twice in Sweden's 3-2 defeat in Stockholm on Tuesday, grabbed his ninth league goal of the season when he fired the ball in from 20 metres after a blunder by keeper Kossi Agassa. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)