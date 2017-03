PARIS, March 29 Lowly Evian Thonon Gaillard all but extinguished Monaco's slim Ligue 1 title hopes on Saturday, a late penalty by Cedric Mongongu handing Claudio Ranieri's side a surprise 1-0 away defeat.

Defender Mongongu proved a thorn in the flesh of his former club as he converted an 84th-minute spot kick after Chelsea and Real Madrid old boy Ricardo Carvalho handled the ball in the box.

Monaco, second in the table, are now 13 points adrift of leaders Paris St Germain with seven matches left to play.

PSG, who host Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, won 1-0 at Nice on Friday thanks to an own goal from Thimothee Kolodziejczak.

Evian are fourth from bottom on 34 points, five points clear of the relegation zone. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)