REIMS, France Aug 8 Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice and missed a penalty in a 2-2 draw at Stade de Reims as the French champions avoided an embarrassing opening defeat at the start of the Ligue 1 season on Friday.

PSG, without newly-signed Brazil defender David Luiz, are favourites for a third straight title but will be disappointed at not holding on to an early lead and allowing a physical but technically weaker Reims to get in front before halftime.

PSG's Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore found Ibrahimovic just inside the area in the seventh minute, allowing the Sweden striker to slide the ball through Reims keeper Johnny Placide's legs for his first goal of the season.

PSG then missed three easy chances to kill the game in the first 20 minutes, with Ibrahimovic hitting the post and then having a penalty saved by Placide.

After looking overwhelmed, Reims capitalised on some sloppy defending when midfielder Prince Oniangue got on the end of a freekick to score in the 22nd before Antoine Devaux linked up with striker Gaetan Charbonnier to beat keeper Salvatore Sirigu.

However, PSG regrouped at halftime and found their rhythm with Ibrahimovic's chip from near the goalline in the 63rd slipping through Placide's hands for his second of the game.

Most of the Ligue 1 programme is scheduled for Saturday, including Bastia hosting Olympique de Marseille (1900 GMT), while last season's runners-up AS Monaco welcome FC Lorient on Sunday when Olympique Lyonnais are at home to Stade Rennes. (Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Ken Ferris)