PARIS Oct 26 Yoann Gourcuff ended Olympique de Marseille's eight-match winning streak on Sunday by scoring for hosts Olympique Lyonnais in a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Ligue 1 leaders.

Lyon moved up to third place, one point behind unbeaten Paris St Germain, who beat Bordeaux 3-0 on Saturday.

Marseille are now only four points clear with 25 points at the end of week 11 after succumbing at the Stade Gerland yet again, having not won in Lyon in the league since 2007.

Lyon netted in the 65th minute, with Alexandre Lacazette setting up Gourcuff to apply the finishing touch to a move with a left-foot shot.

In earlier action, Brazilian midfielder Carlos Eduardo became the first player in 30 years to score five goals in a Ligue 1 game to lead Nice to an record 7-2 victory at bottom-club Guingamp.