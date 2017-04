PARIS Feb 8 Olympique Lyonnais stayed top of Ligue 1 with a fine defensive performance to seal a 1-1 home draw with Paris St Germain on Sunday.

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovich's twice-taken 69th-minute penalty earned PSG a point after Clinton Nije had put Lyon ahead in the 31st minute.

Lyon moved two points ahead of Olympique de Marseille who are on 48 points, level with champions PSG in third place after 24 games of the season.

Nije put Lyon ahead with a firm finish after PSG had failed to clear the ball but Ibrahimovich held his nerve after his first effort was saved to lash his second spot-kick high into the corner of the net.

The penalty was ordered to be re-taken after Lyon players encroached in the area.

