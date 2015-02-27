MARSEILLE Feb 27 Mid-table Caen came roaring back from 2-0 down to beat Olympique de Marseille 3-2 in a Ligue 1 thriller on Friday as the hosts slumped to their first defeat at the Stade Velodrome for 13 matches.

Andre Ayew handed third-placed Marseille the lead on the stroke of halftime and there was no sign of the drama to follow when Andre-Pierre Gignac converted a pass from Dimitri Payet to add a second goal in the 63rd minute.

Nicolas Seube gave Caen hope when he pulled one back four minutes later before Argentine Emiliano Sala slotted the equaliser through the legs of keeper Steve Mandanda.

Then, just as Marseille seemed set to record a fourth straight draw, Nicolas Benezet gave Mandanda no chance when he smashed the ball into the top corner of the net from long range with three minutes left.

Benezet's rocket shot extinguished Marseille's chances of climbing to second in Ligue 1.

Caen, who were bottom of the table before Christmas, are now up to ninth after stretching their unbeaten run to seven games.

Leaders Olympique Lyonnais (54 points) travel to Lille on Saturday while Paris St Germain (52), who are two points in front of Marseille, visit Monaco on Sunday.