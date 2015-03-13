PARIS, March 13 Anthony Martial scored twice as Monaco geared up in style for their Champions League return against Arsenal with a 3-0 home win in Ligue 1 over a Bastia side who finished with nine men at Louis II on Friday.

The principality side are fourth in the table with 50 points from 28 games, seven behind leaders Olympique Lyonnais who travel to third-placed Olympique de Marseille (53) on Sunday. The defeat leaves Bastia 11th with 36 points.

Leonardo Jardim's Monaco side, who won 3-1 at Arsenal in their Champions League last-16 first leg, were barely threatened by Bastia who lost Drissa Diakite to a red card in the 33rd minute before Giovanni Sio suffered the same fate in the 72nd

Martial, replacing Dimitar Berbatov who was rested four days before they host Arsenal, opened the scoring in the 22nd when he latched onto Nabil Dirar's cross from the right at the far post.

Bastia were reduced to 10 men when Diakite got a straight red card for a foul on Matheus Carvalho in the penalty area but Layvin Kurzawa's spot kick was saved by Alphonse Areola.

Matheus Carvalho made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute from close range after being set up by Dirar before Martial wrapped up the points six minutes after the break with a cool finish after being played in by Carvalho.

Sio was shown a red card late on for stamping on Kurzawa. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Michael Hann)