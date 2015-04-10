PARIS, April 10 Monaco warmed up for their Champions League trip to Juventus with a 3-0 win at Caen on Friday to go third in the Ligue 1 standings but lost captain Jeremy Toulalan to a thigh injury.

Forward Anthony Martial gave Monaco a first-half lead and midfielder Bernardo Silva netted a double after the break to put Monaco on 58 points from 32 games, four points adrift of leaders Paris St Germain who have a game in hand.

Monaco travel to Juventus for the first leg of their quarter-final on Tuesday in solid form, having conceded only two goals in their last four matches.

They will possibly be without midfielder Toulalan, however, as the captain was replaced by Fabinho five minutes into the second half with a suspected left thigh injury.

Martial scored his sixth goal from his last six appearances with a shot from inside the box after being set up by Yannick Ferreira Carrasco's pass in the 29th minute.

Silva doubled the tally with a low shot in the 64th minute and he wrapped it up six minutes from time from close range after being set up by Martial.

Caen stay 12th on 38 points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)