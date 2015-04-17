PARIS, April 17 Olympique de Marseille's Ligue 1 title hopes took a nosedive when they lost 1-0 at mid-table Nantes after a first-half goal by Serge Gakpe on Friday.

Gakpe struck in the 20th minute to leave Marseille in fourth position, seven points behind leaders Olympique Lyonnais having played one game more. Nantes moved up one place to 10th.

Lyon entertain fifth-placed St Etienne on Sunday while Paris St Germain, who are two points off the pace, travel to mid-table Nice on Saturday.

Monaco, who are in third position six points behind the leaders, host Stade Rennes on Saturday.

