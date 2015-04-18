PARIS, April 18 Javier Pastore's double inspired a weary Paris St Germain to a 3-1 win at Nice as the French champions reclaimed top spot in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSG, who lost 3-1 at home to Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, now have 65 points from 32 games and lead second-placed Olympique Lyonnais by one point.

The absence of the suspended Zlatan Ibrahimovic was barely felt as Argentine Pastore scored either side of the interval with Edinson Cavani netting from the penalty spot for his team's third.

Nice, who are 11th on 41 points, levelled before the break through Mathieu Bodmer but were found out in the second half.

Lyon can move back to the top if they beat arch-rivals St Etienne at home in France's hottest derby on Sunday but they will have then played a game more than PSG.

The Parisiens' coach Laurent Blanc left full backs Gregory van der Wiel and Maxwell as well as midfielder Blaise Matuidi on the bench as he looks to keep a fresh squad for Tuesday's return leg at the Nou Camp.

Matuidi and Maxwell both made late appearances in the second half.

PSG went ahead six minutes before the interval, playmaker Pastore coolly slotting home after being played through by Lucas.

Nice were quick to react with Bodmer deflecting Albert Rafetraniaina's long-range volley into Salvatore Sirigu's net on the stroke of halftime.

Early in the second half, Carlos Eduardo easily beat PSG's Marquinhos and David Luiz in the air but his header was tipped onto the left post by Sirigu.

David Luiz was better in the air in the Nice area as his downward header bounced onto the bar, but it was another shaky defensive performance by the Brazilian after Wednesday's poor display against Barca.

Pastore struck again and then Cavani put the result beyond doubt in the 69th by converting a penalty after the Uruguay striker was brought down by Jordan Amavi. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)