PARIS, April 25 Ezequiel Lavezzi rediscovered his scoring touch on Saturday, notching a hat-trick as Paris St Germain went to the top of Ligue 1 with a 6-1 demolition of Lille at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine forward, who had previously netted four league goals this season, struck twice in the first half and again after the break. Edinson Cavani, with a double, and Maxwell completed the rout.

PSG have 68 points with five games left, three ahead of second-placed Olympique Lyonnais who travel to Stade de Reims on Sunday.

Lille, who grabbed a consolation goal through Marko Basa in the 59th minute, finished with 10 men after Sebastien Corchia was sent off in the 72nd. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)