(Adds detail, quotes, changes slug)

PARIS May 2 Olympique Lyonnais beat struggling Evian Thonon Gaillard 2-0 on Saturday to move above Paris St Germain on goal difference at the top of Ligue 1 and keep the pressure on the French champions.

Both sides have 71 points in a tight title battle and PSG play their game in hand at Nantes on Sunday.

PSG, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to return after a three-match ban, will move closer to their third Ligue 1 crown in a row with victory over Nantes.

Racing Lens, who visit Lille on Sunday, were relegated to Ligue 2 without kicking a ball.

Midfielder Clement Grenier put Lyon, who have three matches left this season, ahead with a delightful curling free kick after 20 minutes at the Stade de Gerland and striker Alexandre Lacazette converted a penalty seven minutes before halftime.

Lacazette's goal was the 27th of the season for the league's top scorer while Grenier's was his first since returning from a long absence through injury.

With third-placed Monaco, who are at home to Toulouse on Sunday, now nine points behind the joint leaders, Lyon can at least be sure of Champions League football next season if they win their next match.

"That's very satisfying and makes us happy," said coach Hubert Fournier. "As far as the match went we know we should have done better.

"But we are at the end of the season and in the middle of a battle in which every game brings huge pressure. For some players it's the first time they've felt the pressure of fighting for a title."

Evian remained in the drop zone in 18th place with 37 points, one behind Stade de Reims who lost 2-0 at En Avant Guingamp. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)