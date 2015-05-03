(Recasts with PSG win)

PARIS May 3 Paris St Germain moved ominously closer to retaining their Ligue 1 title after a regulation 2-0 win at mid-table Nantes on Sunday put them back on top of the pile.

Olympique Lyonnais had scaled the summit on Saturday on goal difference after beating Evian Thonon Gaillard 2-0 at home but PSG are now three points clear with three games remaining.

PSG's Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani netted after three minutes and Blaise Matuidi doubled their lead on the half hour after nice work from Thiago Motta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Laurent Blanc's side, bidding for a third straight championship, have had indifferent spells this season but have come good at the perfect time and look odds on to win their cat and mouse game with Lyon given an easy-looking run-in.

Monaco also look well set for the third Champions League qualifying berth after a 4-1 home romp over Toulouse.

The principality side, who were knocked out of Europe's top club competition by Juventus in the quarter-finals, have a five-point cushion over fourth-placed Olympique de Marseille as they look to make an immediate return.

Bernardo Silva's early goal, an Anthony Martial penalty, Joao Moutinho's effort after the break and Valere Germain's late strike sealed the win for Leonardo Jardim's side with Dane Martin Braithwaite briefly having brought parity for Toulouse.

Marseille won 2-0 at Metz on Friday.

In Sunday's early game in the French top flight, already-relegated Racing Lens suffered more heartache with a 3-1 loss at Lille in the north-east derby.

"This defeat really hurts. On top of the fact we already knew we would be in the second division before the match, it is difficult to live with this derby loss," Lens coach Antoine Kombouare told reporters.

"The match sums up our season. It has been too long with our small squad. We ran out of steam. We are not looking for excuses but every week we have lost players to injury." (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Alan Baldwin and Pritha Sarkar)