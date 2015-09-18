PARIS, Sept 18 Stade Rennes' Paul-Georges Ntep grabbed a late equaliser, having earlier missed a penalty, to earn a 1-1 home draw with Lille, who finished a lively match with 10 men on Friday.

The Brittany side, who are second on 13 points behind Paris St Germain on goal difference, were grateful for Ntep's 74th minute strike having conceded just after the break.

They went behind in the 49th minute when Sofiane Boulal's close-range strike gave the visitors a deserved lead.

Lille were reduced to 10 men in the 68th when goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama gave away a penalty and was sent off for a foul on Giovanni Sio, sparking protests from the furious visitors.

However, Ntep's spot kick was parried by Mike Maignan when it was eventually taken in the 73rd.

The French-Cameroonian forward was more accurate a minute later, though, when he latched on to Sio's missed volley and beat Maignan to earn Rennes a point.

Champions PSG will take a three-point lead if they win at third-placed Stade de Reims, who are three points behind the leaders, on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Ken Ferris)