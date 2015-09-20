PARIS, Sept 20 Monaco's stuttering start to the season continued when they slumped to a 3-2 home defeat against Lorient on Sunday.

The principality side's second league loss this term left them in 11th place with eight points from six games, six adrift of early leaders Paris St Germain.

Goals by Almamy Toure and Thomas Lemar helped Monaco fight back from 2-0 down after Didier Ndong and Benjamin Jeannot's early goals for Lorient, but Benjamin Moukandjo struck the killer blow just before the hour.

Moukandjo sprung the offside trap to beat Monaco keeper Danijel Subasic from close range and put Lorient into 10th place, also with eight points.

St Etienne moved up to third on 13 points with a 2-0 home win against Nantes -- Jonathan Bamba and Robert Beric on target.

Later on Sunday, Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais, two big guns looking to find some momentum, clash at the Stade Velodrome.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)