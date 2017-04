MONACO, March 11 Paris St Germain are on the brink of a fourth straight Ligue 1 title after second-placed Monaco were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Stade de Reims on Friday.

PSG will become champions if they win at bottom club Troyes on Sunday, giving them an unassailable 25-point lead with eight games left.

Monaco started well with Vagner Love tapping the ball in from point-blank range after five minutes.

The home side, however, looked shaky at the back and conceded in the 11th minute when Gaetan Charbonnier fired a missile of a drive into the top corner.

Love restored Monaco's advantage eight minutes before the break after intercepting a poor back pass from Charbonnier.

Monaco were then caught snoozing and Diego headed the equaliser at the end of a sharp counter attack in the 79th minute. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)