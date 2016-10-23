Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
PARIS Oct 23 Alassane Plea scored a hat-trick as Ligue 1 leaders Nice made light of Mario Balotelli's absence to win 4-2 at Metz on Sunday.
Metz twice came from behind to equalise before Plea, with his third goal of the game, and Wylan Cyprien struck in the last 10 minutes gave unbeaten Nice their eighth win in 10 league games.
Maverick forward Balotelli, who has enjoyed a revival since his move to the club with five goals in four league appearances, was missing with a thigh injury.
Nice, four points ahead of Monaco, went ahead after 12 minutes when Jean Michael Seri sent Plea through and the 23-year-old scored with a left-foot shot.
Georges Mandjeck levelled for the hosts but Plea put Nice back in front before halftime from a penalty after a foul on Younes Belhanda.
Metz equalised again through Habib Diallo in the 69th minute only for Plea to put Nice back in front with six minutes left with a shot which went through goalkeeper Thomas Didillon's legs.
Cyprien put the finishing touch when he scored with an angled shot in stoppage time. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ian Chadband)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)