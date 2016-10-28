(Adds quotes, detail)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS Oct 28 Edinson Cavani scored his 10th goal in as many Ligue 1 appearances as Paris St Germain snatched a 1-0 win at Lille to move up to second on Friday.

The Uruguay striker, who again wasted several opportunities before finding his range, struck 19 minutes into the second half to put the French champions on 23 points from 11 games.

PSG, who have been less flamboyant with new coach Unai Emery than under Laurent Blanc, trail Nice by three points ahead of the leaders' home game against Nantes on Sunday.

They will leapfrogged by Monaco if the principality team avoid defeat at St Etienne on Saturday.

"We had the game under control and we were more aggressive. We wasted a few opportunities in the first half but we did a better job in the second," said PSG defender Marquinhos.

Lille lie 16th on 10 points but Younousse Sankhare believes the northerners are on the right path.

"We defended well but PSG were a cut above. If we continue to play like this, it will pay off," he said.

PSG dominated throughout and could have opened the scoring earlier but Cavani fluffed a couple of shots while Angel Di Maria, who put up one of his best displays of the season, had a goal disallowed in the first half.

The Argentine winger, who has had a below-par start to the season, was a constant threat but like his team mates, lacked efficiency.

In the 17th minute, his angled shot was parried away by Vincent Enyeama into the path of Cavani, whose attempt was then blocked by the former Nigeria keeper.

Di Maria then found his way around Enyeama and poked the ball into the empty net, only for referee Benoit Bastien to rule out the goal for handball.

Cavani and Di Maria, however, eventually found their range.

In the 64th minute, Di Maria's cross was met by Cavani, who chested the ball before firing it under the bar to give PSG a deserved win ahead of their trip to Basel in the Champions League on Tuesday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)