PARIS Nov 5 Radamel Falcao scored twice as Monaco halved Nice's Ligue 1 lead with a 6-0 demolition of strugglers Nancy on Saturday.

The Colombian striker, who also scored twice in a 3-0 win against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League in midweek, again demonstrated he was back to his world-class best as second-placed Monaco moved within three points of Nice.

Nice, who travel to Caen on Sunday, have 29 points from 11 games.

Champions Paris St Germain are third on 23 points and host Stade Rennais on Sunday.

Falcao opened the scoring for Monaco in the 25th minute when he headed home from point-blank range after Thomas Lemar's strike had bounced off the bar into his path.

He doubled the tally five minutes later by converting a spot kick after Fabinho was fouled in the area.

Kylian Mbappe made it 3-0 after the break from close range but the drubbing was far from over for a sorry Nancy side.

Second-half substitute Guido Carrillo found the back of the net twice in the dying minutes with Fabinho also scoring a late penalty. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)