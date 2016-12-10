PARIS Dec 10 Monaco's awe-inspiring scoring form continued when a Radamel Falcao hat-trick helped them demolish Girondins de Bordeaux 4-0 to go top of the Ligue 1 standings on Saturday.

The away win took their goal tally this season to 53 in 17 league games and lifted them above Nice on goal difference ahead of their neighbours' visit to third-placed Paris St Germain on Sunday.

Monaco capitalised on a storming start at Chaban Delmas to sink Bordeaux, who finished with 10 men after Adam Ounas was shown a straight red card.

France defender Djibril Sidibe put the visitors ahead on two minutes from close range after a fine one-two with Bernardo Silva.

Two minutes later, Falcao doubled the tally when a cross hit the Colombian's knee and bounced into the net.

Falcao was at it again five minutes after halftime, dribbling past goalkeeper Jerome Prior and poking the ball home after being set up by Valere Germain's cross from the right.

Falcao completed his hat-trick with a 64th-minute penalty for his 10th league goal of the season, after Silva was fouled by Nicolas Pallois.

Bordeaux lost their composure and Ounas was sent off in the 69th minute after kicking Sidibe.

Earlier, Olympique de Marseille moved up to seventh after beating Dijon 2-1 away thanks to Bafetimbi Gomis's late strike. Marseille have 24 points -- 15 behind the leaders. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton)